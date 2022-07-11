Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters played ‘WWE’ on Prez Gotabaya's bed after chilling in pool

Protesters in Sri Lanka, who barged into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence on Saturday, have been caught wrestling on his bed in a new widely shared video.

Thousands of protesters entered the presidential palace on Saturday, with visuals and videos from the venue showing them sleeping on Rajapaksa's bed, working out at the gym and taking a dip in the swimming pool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the videos, some youth could be seen wrestling on the president's bed with WWE commentary playing in the background. Those surrounding the bed can be seen recording the act on their mobile phones. They can be seen laughing and clapping their hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Many such dramatic footages have surfaced online wherein protesters are touring the grand presidential palace. News agency The Associated Press (AP) had earlier reported that some even made tea and delivered statements from the conference room asking Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to depart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police on Monday said that millions of rupees in cash left by Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence was handed over to a court after being turned in by protesters. News agency AFP reported that 17.85 million rupees (nearly $50,000) in crisp new banknotes were discovered by protesters at the president's house.

Official sources said a suitcase containing documents was also left behind at the presidential palace. They also told AFP that Rajapaksa escaped the mansion via a back door under escort from naval personnel and was taken away by boat, en route to the northeast part of the island nation.

Rajapaksa's whereabouts remain unknown till now, but parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana in a televised message on Saturday informed that the president will resign on July 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wickremesinghe, whose private residence was also attacked two days before and even set afire by protesters, agreed to step down on Saturday after party leaders in Parliament demanded the same.