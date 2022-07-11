Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves island days after fleeing palace: Report
- Sri Lanka crisis: Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was earlier quoted as saying by a news portal that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the crisis-hit nation by Wednesday.
Sri Lanka's speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday said he made a mistake during his interview with BBC while speaking about President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's current location and said the embattled leader was still in the country.
He was earlier quoted as saying by local news portal NewsWire that Rajapaksa was residing in a neighbouring nation and would return to the island nation on Wednesday.
According to the portal, the speaker said this to a BBC reporter an audio of which was shared by it.
An AFP report, citing officials, said the 73-year-old president was flown to an airbase near the main international airport during the day raising speculation he will flee into exile abroad.
Rajapaksa had fled the presidential palace in Colombo under naval protection on Saturday, shortly before tens of thousands of protesters overran the compound.
Hours later, Abeywardena had announced in a televised message that Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday to allow a "peaceful transition of power".
The 73-year-old leader had then taken refuge at a navy facility, before being brought to the Katunayake airbase -- which shares a perimeter fence with the country's main Bandaranaike International airport.
On Sunday, Rajapaksa had issued an order from his hidden location asking officials to ensure smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas, his office said on Sunday.
-
Sri Lanka: Emergency ambulance service stopped in several areas amid fuel crisis
Amid the fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, the 1990 emergency ambulance service has been suspended in several areas. The Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service had urged the public to refrain from calling the 1990 emergency ambulance service in the affected areas, Colombo Gazette reported. A full list of the specific areas in the respective districts where the Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service will not be available has been published.
-
New Sri Lanka president to be elected on July 20 to replace Rajapaksa: Minister
Sri Lankan minister Prasanna Ranatunga on Monday said party leaders have decided to elect the country's new president on July 20 if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns on July 13 as earlier announced by the Parliament Speaker, NewsWire reported. After Saturday's sweeping protests in the wake of a debilitating economic crisis, the speaker of parliament said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday. However, there has been no direct word from Rajapaksa on his plans.
-
Boris Johnson 'will not' endorse any candidate running to replace him as UK PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he won't endorse any of the candidates who are in the race to replace him, saying he doesn't want to damage their chances. The race for a new leader followed one of the most remarkable periods in modern British political history, when more than 50 government ministers quit, denouncing Johnson's character, integrity and inability to tell the truth.
-
Sri Lanka's president, cabinet set to resign, central bank governor to stay
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the entire cabinet will resign to make way for a unity government, the prime minister's office said on Monday, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residences of both men. There has been no direct word from Rajapaksa on his plans. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said he would also step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over.
-
Fleeing Sri Lankan president's cash in court, succession battle begins
Millions of rupees in cash left behind by Sri Lanka's president when he fled his official residence was handed over to a court Monday after being turned in by protestors, police said as a succession battle got under way. Protesters discovered 17.85 million rupees (about $50,000) in crisp new banknotes but turned it over to police following Saturday's storming of the Presidential palace.
