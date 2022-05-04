Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Sri Lanka in talks to extend World Bank aid, plans new budget: Finance minister
world news

Sri Lanka in talks to extend World Bank aid, plans new budget: Finance minister

The island nation's budget was currently unsustainable, Ali Sabry told a parliament session, adding he expected to bring in a new budget.
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, at Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (REUTERS)
Published on May 04, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Reuters |

Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Wednesday the country was in talks with the World Bank to extend its support by $300 million to $700 million.

The island nation's budget was currently unsustainable, Ali Sabry told a parliament session, adding he expected to bring in a new budget.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka world bank
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP