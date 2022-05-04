Sri Lanka in talks to extend World Bank aid, plans new budget: Finance minister
The island nation's budget was currently unsustainable, Ali Sabry told a parliament session, adding he expected to bring in a new budget.
Published on May 04, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Reuters |
Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Wednesday the country was in talks with the World Bank to extend its support by $300 million to $700 million.
The island nation's budget was currently unsustainable, Ali Sabry told a parliament session, adding he expected to bring in a new budget.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}