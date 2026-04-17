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Sri Lanka sent home 238 Iranian sailors, including survivors of IRIS Dena

The Iranian ship has been anchored in the eastern port of Trincomalee port and no decision has been taken on what should be done with it.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 10:05 pm IST
AP |
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Sri Lanka has sent home 238 Iranian sailors, including 32 who survived a U.S torpedo attack that sank their ship in the Indian Ocean, officials said Friday.

Defense Ministry spokesman Brig. Franklin Joseph said Friday that everyone except for a few crew members from the second ship had been repatriated earlier this week.(Reuters)

A US submarine sank the IRIS Dena on March 4 while the ship was returning home after taking part in a naval exercise on invitation from India. The Sri Lankan navy recovered 87 bodies and 32 were hospitalized. A second Iranian ship was brought to a southern Sri Lankan port after its crew reported technical problems.

Defense Ministry spokesman Brig. Franklin Joseph said Friday that everyone except for a few crew members from the second ship had been repatriated earlier this week.

The Iranian ship has been anchored in the eastern port of Trincomalee port and no decision has been taken on what should be done with it.

“I think it (Sri Lanka) has proven its policy posture not only in words but also in deeds,” said H.M.G.S. Palihakkara, a retired former foreign secretary who also served as Sri Lanka's permanent representative to the United Nations.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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