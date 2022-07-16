Sri Lankan cricketer says he ‘stood in queue for fuel for 2 days’

Sri Lanka is witnessing acute shortage of essentials amid the political unrest in the country. Long queues at fuel stations are quiet common these days across the island nation. Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne, like any other Sri Lankan citizen, is not aloof from the crisis in the country.The Lankan cricketer shared how he managed to get his car refuelled after standing in queue for two long days, news agency ANI reported.

"We've to go for practices in Colombo and to different other places as club cricket season is on but I've been standing in queue for fuel for past 2 days. I got it filled for ₹10,000 which will last 2-3 days..." the pacer said.The fuel crisis comes at a time ahead of the Asia Cup cricket tournament which is going to be held next month.

"Asia Cup is coming and LPL is also scheduled this year. I do not know what will happen because I have to go to Colombo and different places for the practices and do attend club season. Due to fuel shortage. I cannot go to the practices.. since two days I did not go anywhere because..I am in a long queues for petrol. Luckily I got it today but for ten thousand rupees that will go only maximum two to three days," Karunaratne said.

The cricketer praised India for the help extended to the island nation during the crisis. "India is like a brother country to us. They are helping us a lot. I would like to thank them. We know we are having a big problem and India always supports us. We have a rich history with India. We know that we are struggling, but thanks to India for everything and we will keep getting better and better," he said.The island nation is witnessing its worst economic and political crisis since 1948. After its president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned after mass protests, the hunt is on for its successor to serve the remaining term. Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose term ends in 2024.

