Staff members of Burger King outlet in US resign with 'we all quit' public sign

The staff members of a Burger King outlet in United States' Nebraska quit en masse, leaving a sign outside the restaurant which said "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience".

According to CNN, the employees were not happy with the working conditions, and had flagged the issue to the management but nothing was done.

Manager Rachael Flores told CNN that the air conditioning system in the kitchen is broken due to which the employees had to face extremely high temperatures. Flores said she had to spend some time in the hospital getting fluids after getting dehydrated.

The manager also said that the restaurant was short-staffed and she was working for 50 to 60 hours a week.

There were nine employees in the Nebraska outlet and all of them resigned at the same time in protest, CNN reported.

The public sign, which was put up on Saturday, soon went viral on social media, prompting the top management of Burger King to get in touch with Flores. The sign was changed after a few hours to “Now hiring. Flexible schedules.”

Flores was told to turn in her keys and Burger King fired her, according to reports.

Burger King later released a statement acknowledging that the work experience was not in line with the company's brand values. "Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future," according to the statement carried by several US news media outlets.