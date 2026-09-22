Standing beside Trump, NYC mayor Mamdani clarifies stance on White House media ban: 'Going to have press...'

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, standing beside US President Donald Trump, said that he told the Republican leader that members of the press would be allowed on the Gracie Mansion lawn. This comes amid the administration's decision to ban several news outlets from the White House.

US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke to reporters at a press conference after meeting at Gracie Mansion in New York City. (Reuters)

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Speaking to reporters on the residence grounds, Mamdani underscored the significance of engaging with the press.

During a joint press conference on the lawn of Gracie Mansion, Mamdani was asked about his response to Trump banning several media outlets from the White House.

Deep Dive What was NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's stance on press access during the meeting with Trump? Mayor Zohran Mamdani clarified that he told Trump that all members of the press would be welcomed on the Gracie Mansion lawn, emphasizing the importance of engaging with the press regardless of differing opinions. Why did several major US TV networks suspend coverage of Trump’s events? The major US TV networks suspended coverage in solidarity with CNN, MS NOW, and Politico after those outlets were barred from the White House by Trump, signaling a protest against the media ban. How does the White House television pool operate and what impact did the media ban have on it? The White House television pool consists of major networks that rotate coverage of presidential events. The media ban disrupted this system, as the networks collectively decided to halt coverage to support the barred outlets.

The NYC mayor responded, "You know, I told the President that we're going to have all of the members of the press here on the lawn. And that is something that I believe in, is everyone, no matter the opinion or the critique, that we engage."

In response to Mamdani's position on press access, Trump said that he was unconcerned about threatened boycotts.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump said, “It's interesting because they said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me. So I wasn't very worried about that. Look at all that press.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said, “It's interesting because they said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me. So I wasn't very worried about that. Look at all that press.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Why did CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue the Trump administration? White House ban explained

US TV networks halt Trump coverage

US television networks staged a protest on Monday when they boycotted coverage of Trump after he decided to ban outlets from the White House.

Subsequently, Trump's opening of a new White House helipad and his trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proceeded without live television coverage.

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US broadcasters said on Monday that they were halting "pool" coverage of the White House, in solidarity with CNN, according to an AFP report. CNN had been scheduled to serve Monday as the White House TV pool.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico also went to court after Trump on Friday ordered them to be barred, the report added.

Also Read | Trump's speech at White House helipad launch inaudible as CNN, TV networks skip coverage; NYT joins protest

Trump's speech at helipad launch inaudible

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the helipad on the South Lawn was only streamed on the White House's website, and Trump's comments were completely inaudible.

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Viewers watching the ceremony live could barely hear him as helicopter noise drowned out his speech.

'Like cancer...': What Trump on media ban

Defending the ban, US President Trump on Truth Social argued that his administration is not attacking the free press, but rather conducting a strike on what he described as fake news that has grown "like cancer" across the nation.

"The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America," Trump said in the post.

Also Read | What is Trump TV? How and where to watch it live: Everything to know

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The White House launched a streaming channel, "Trump TV," on Monday.

(with inputs from agencies)