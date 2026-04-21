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Starmer accused of pressuring fast-track approval of Peter Mandelson as UK envoy to Washington

Olly Robbins, former head of the Foreign Office, said there was 'a very, very strong expectation' that Mandelson 'needed to be in USA as quickly as possible'.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 02:12 pm IST
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The ex-civil servant behind the decision to approve Peter Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador to Washington says he felt political pressure to rush through the appointment despite security concerns.

Keir Starmer makes a statement on the vetting procedure undertaken for the former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson. (AFP)

Olly Robbins, former head of the Foreign Office, was fired by Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week.

He told the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday that there was an “atmosphere of pressure” coming from Starmer’s office.

He said there was “a very, very strong expectation” that Mandelson “needed to be in post and in America as quickly as possible.”

Also Read | Trouble for UK PM Starmer as Epstein row lingers, resignation calls grow over Mandelson vetting

Starmer is facing calls to resign over the revelation that Mandelson was given the crucial diplomatic post despite failing security checks.

 
jeffrey epstein
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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