Steep rise in cases of meat allergy alpha-gal syndrome sparks concerns, 450,000 people already affected in US

Researchers have said that the rate of Americans developing a rare meat allergy has been increasing. The allergy, which may have impacted 450,000 people already, is caused due to tick bites. There has been a sharp rise in cases of alpha-gal syndrome, new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed.

According to US scientists, alpha-gal can be traced to saliva from the lone star tick. The allergy can cause a potential life-threatening reaction to various types of meat and animal products. While the tick is mostly found in southern and eastern parts of the US, climate change is now prompting the range to expand.

The lone star is formally known as the Amblyomma americanum. People suffering from alpha-gal syndrome may be affected by consumption of pork, beef, rabbit, lamb, venison, gelatine, milk, certain dairy products and some pharmaceuticals. Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhoea, hives and shortness of breath. Fatal anaphylaxis can also be triggered.

‘An important emerging public health problem’

Between 2010 and 2022, over 110,000 suspected cases of alpha-gal syndrome were identified. “However, because the diagnosis of alpha-gal syndrome requires a positive diagnostic test and a clinical exam, and some individuals with alpha-gal syndrome may not get tested, it is estimated that as many as 450,000 people might have been affected by AGS in the United States, according to two reports issued today by the CDC in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report,” the CDC says.

“Alpha-gal syndrome is an important emerging public health problem, with potentially severe health impacts that can last a lifetime for some patients,” said Dr. Ann Carpenter, epidemiologist and lead author of one of the papers released. “It’s critical for clinicians to be aware of AGS so they can properly evaluate, diagnose, and manage their patients and also educate them on tick-bite prevention to protect patients from developing this allergic condition.”

“The burden of alpha-gal syndrome in the United States could be substantial given the large percentage of cases suspected to be going undiagnosed due to non-specific and inconsistent symptoms, challenges seeking healthcare, and lack of clinician awareness,” said Dr. Johanna Salzer, senior author on both papers. “It’s important that people who think they may suffer from AGS see their healthcare provider or an allergist, provide a detailed history of symptoms, get a physical examination, and a blood test that looks for specific antibodies (proteins made by your immune system) to alpha-gal.”

