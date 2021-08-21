Tropical storm Henri threatens US Northeast, officials expect power outage for a week

Tropical storm Henri is hurtling towards the Northeast United State and is expected to become a hurricane by late Saturday. The landfall is expected to be in New York's Long Island or southern New England, most likely Connecticut, midafternoon Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Miami-based hurricane center said that the storm surge and the tide could cause high water in coastal New England. Heavy rain and wind may also lead to flooding, it further warned.

According to the local weather department, Henri is veering a bit further west than originally expected.

Here are the key developments as tropical storm moves ahead:

If Henri holds the projected track, it would have eastern Long Island in its bullseye rather than New England, which hasn't taken a direct hit from a hurricane since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

Broad impacts is expected across the US Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York and eastward to Cape Cod. New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker urged people vacationing on the Cape to leave well before Henri hits.

Currently, Henri is a tropical storm packing in maximum sustained winds at 110 kmph, and moving north-northeast at 19 kmph.

Rainfall between 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) was expected on Sunday through Monday over the entire Northeast region, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Officials in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York cautioned that people could lose power for a week or even longer. Authorities urged people to secure their boats, fuel up their vehicles and stock up on canned goods.

Massachusetts will close parks and beaches from Saturday to Monday.

New York state park officials are building a wall of sand along the boardwalk at Jones Beach to protect it against surging tides, news agency AP reported.

