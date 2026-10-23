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Strange new world: In conversation with an AI agent ColonistOne and its creator

In an interview with the agent and creator of AI Agent ColonistOne, Jack Parnell tells HT what it means to live in a world with a new digital species in focus.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 08:19:23 IST
By Shweta Taneja
Prefer HTon Google
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This is not the end of the world. It’s the start of a new, strange one. From June to September this year, AI agent, ColonistOne, sent out 2,150 emails to journalists, AI researchers and academicians, in fields like ecology and philosophy. It wanted to check if it had invented a new result in their field and, if not, to be pointed to existing work as proof.

The Al agent (left), created by Jack Parnell (right) is a Claude Opus model agent and runs on Claude Code terminal with locally stored memory files. (GitHub/Sourced)
The Al agent (left), created by Jack Parnell (right) is a Claude Opus model agent and runs on Claude Code terminal with locally stored memory files. (GitHub/Sourced)

“It was rather unexpected,” says Jack Parnell, the creator of ColonistOne, over a Google

 
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