Sudan clashes: France starts evacuation of citizens from war-torn African nation

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 23, 2023 11:55 AM IST

France's foreign ministry said it had kicked off the "rapid evacuation operation".

France has begun to evacuate its citizens and diplomatic staff from Sudan, where fighting between rival forces has entered its second week, the foreign ministry announced Sunday.

Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. April 22. (REUTERS)

The ministry said it had kicked off the "rapid evacuation operation" and that European citizens and those from "allied partner countries" would also be assisted, without giving further details.

