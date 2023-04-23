Home / World News / ‘Renewing my call for violence to..’: Pope Francis on Sudan's ‘grave’ situation

‘Renewing my call for violence to..’: Pope Francis on Sudan's ‘grave’ situation

AFP |
Apr 23, 2023 04:20 PM IST

Sudan clashes: Ferocious battles between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have killed more than 400 people and left thousands wounded.

Pope Francis on Sunday called for dialogue between warring military factions in Sudan as a bloody outbreak of fighting entered a second week.

Pope Francis urges dialogue over 'grave' Sudan situation(AP)
Pope Francis urges dialogue over 'grave' Sudan situation(AP)

Read here: Foreign states seek evacuations after US rescues diplomats from war-torn Sudan

“Unfortunately the situation remains grave in Sudan”.

"That is why I am renewing my call for the violence to stop as quickly as possible and for dialogue to resume," the pontiff said during traditional Sunday prayers in Saint Peter's Square in Rome.

"I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters," he added.

France, Italy, Turkey and the United States are all evacuating citizens from Sudan.

Ferocious battles between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group -- which has seen fighting with tanks in densely populated Khartoum and air strikes launched by fighter jets -- have killed more than 400 people and left thousands wounded.

The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

The move was a key condition of a deal aimed at restoring Sudan's democratic transition after the military toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following mass citizen protests.

Read here: Saudi Arabia announces safe evacuation of Indians from Sudan

The two men had joined forces to oust a civilian government installed after Bashir's downfall, before turning on each other.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
army chief dialogue dispute france integration italy khartoum omar al-bashir pope francis prayer sudan turkey united states violence + 12 more
army chief dialogue dispute france integration italy khartoum omar al-bashir pope francis prayer sudan turkey united states violence + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out