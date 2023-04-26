Ship with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi's Jeddah

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
Apr 26, 2023 09:25 AM IST

A boat with 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, the largest rescue effort by the Gulf kingdom to date.

Sudan clashes: Saudi Navy Forces and evacuees on the deck of a ship upon arrival at King Faisal navy base in Jeddah, following a rescue operation from Sudan.(AFP)

The group was "transported by one of the Kingdom's ships, and the Kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure," the ministry said in a statement.

boat saudi arabia sudan violence jeddah
