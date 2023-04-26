Home / World News / Ship with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi's Jeddah

Ship with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi's Jeddah

AFP |
Apr 26, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Sudan clashes: The group was "transported by one of the Kingdom's ships, and the Kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals.

A boat with 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, the largest rescue effort by the Gulf kingdom to date.

Sudan clashes: Saudi Navy Forces and evacuees on the deck of a ship upon arrival at King Faisal navy base in Jeddah, following a rescue operation from Sudan.(AFP)
Sudan clashes: Saudi Navy Forces and evacuees on the deck of a ship upon arrival at King Faisal navy base in Jeddah, following a rescue operation from Sudan.(AFP)

The group was "transported by one of the Kingdom's ships, and the Kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure," the ministry said in a statement.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boat saudi arabia sudan violence jeddah + 3 more
boat saudi arabia sudan violence jeddah + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out