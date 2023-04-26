Ship with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi's Jeddah
AFP |
Apr 26, 2023 09:25 AM IST
Sudan clashes: The group was "transported by one of the Kingdom's ships, and the Kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals.
A boat with 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, the largest rescue effort by the Gulf kingdom to date.
The group was "transported by one of the Kingdom's ships, and the Kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure," the ministry said in a statement.
