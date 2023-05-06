Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sudan army says sent envoys to Saudi Arabia for truce talks amid conflict

AFP |
May 06, 2023 01:26 AM IST

Sudan crisis: Multiple truces have been agreed since the fighting between the rival security forces erupted on April 15

The Sudanese army said late Friday that it had sent envoys to Saudi Arabia to discuss "details of the truce in the process of being extended" with its paramilitary foes.

A view shows a fire at the industrial area given as Omdurman, Sudan.(Reuters)

Regular army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had given his backing to a seven-day ceasefire announced by South Sudan on Wednesday, but early on Friday the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they were extending by three days a previous truce brokered under US-Saudi mediation.

Multiple truces have been agreed since the fighting between the rival security forces erupted on April 15, but none has been respected.

