EU ambassador to Sudan ‘attacked’ amid violence; death toll rises to 200 | Top updates

Explosions and gunfire continued for a fourth straight day in Sudan as the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country. According to the United Nations, the death toll on Tuesday mounted to around 200, with more than 1,800 people being injured. Meanwhile, amid the violent clashes, the European Union ambassador to the nation Aidan O'Hara was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

Smoke rises over buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The violence erupted on Saturday - after weeks of power struggles between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Here are the latest updates on the Sudan violence:

The European Union's ambassador to Sudan Aidan O'Hara was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said. The veteran diplomat is unhurt and “ok” following the assault, reported AFP citing a spokesperson. “Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law,” Borrell said. As the violence continued for the fourth straight day, the death toll has risen to around 200, the United Nations said. It also reported that over 1,800 people have been wounded so far. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed concerns over the fighting in Sudan and said that it has led to “horrendous loss of life”. Guterres tweeted, “Fighting in Sudan has already led to horrendous loss of life. Any further escalation could be devastating for the country & the region. Those with influence over the situation must use it to support efforts to end the violence, restore order & return to the path of transition.” UN envoy to Sudan said that the two sides - Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and the country’s powerful government paramilitary force, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - are showing no signs of being willing to negotiate, reported Reuters. US State Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Armed Forces' Commander General Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo on Tuesday, calling for the ceasefire to permit the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the US State Department said. Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo tweeted about the call with Blinken and said, “We will have another call to continuing dialogue and working hand-in-hand to forge a brighter future for our nations.” Meanwhile, the White House on Monday had said that there are “no plans for a US government evacuation from Sudan at this time”. However, it said that “Americans should treat the volatile situation in the African country with the utmost seriousness”. “We urge American citizens in Sudan to treat this situation with the utmost seriousness,” the White House added. G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday urged warring forces in Sudan to "end hostilities immediately" and return to negotiations. “We urge the parties to end hostilities immediately without pre-conditions. We call on all actors to renounce violence, return to negotiations, and take active steps to reduce tensions and ensure the safety of all civilians, including diplomatic and humanitarian personnel,” the G7 ministers said in a statement. As the Sudanese capital turned into a warzone, hospitals are reportedly struggling with casualties, reported AP. On Monday, supplies were running low with doctors, nurses, patients, and their relatives trapped inside for days, it reported. “We are running out of everything. We are working with the least possible capabilities. … We’re all exhausted, but there is a shortage of physicians,” a doctor told AP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON