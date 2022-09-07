Indian-origin Suella Braverman is new UK Home Secretary: 10 points

New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman as UK's new home secretary on Wednesday. With this Suella Braverman will succeed Indian-origin Priti Patel in the post.

Suella Braverman, 42, is a Conservative Party MP elected from Fareham in south-east England who served as the attorney general in the Boris Johnson government.

Here are 5 things to know about Britain's new home secretary Suella Braverman:

Suella Braverman was born on April 3, 1980 in India to Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes. Suella Braverman’s mother came to UK from Mauritius while her father arrived from Kenya in the 1960s. Suella Braverman was born in Harrow and grew up in Wembley. Suella Braverman completed her schooling at Heathfield School in London and studied law at Queens College, Cambridge. She completed her Master's in European and French law from the University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne and then qualified as a New York Attorney. Suella Braverman contested the general election from Leicester East in 2005. She was elected as an MP from the Conservative Party for Fareham in May 2015. She has been a Member of Parliament, getting re-elected in 2017 and 2019. Suella Braverman also served as the Attorney General between February 2020 and September 2022. Suella Braverman married to Rael Braverman in February 2018.

