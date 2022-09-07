Indian-origin Suella Braverman is new UK Home Secretary: 10 points
Suella Braverman News: Indian-origin Suella Braverman, 42, is a Conservative Party MP elected from Fareham in south-east England.
New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman as UK's new home secretary on Wednesday. With this Suella Braverman will succeed Indian-origin Priti Patel in the post.
Suella Braverman, 42, is a Conservative Party MP elected from Fareham in south-east England who served as the attorney general in the Boris Johnson government.
Here are 5 things to know about Britain's new home secretary Suella Braverman:
- Suella Braverman was born on April 3, 1980 in India to Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes.
- Suella Braverman’s mother came to UK from Mauritius while her father arrived from Kenya in the 1960s.
- Suella Braverman was born in Harrow and grew up in Wembley.
- Suella Braverman completed her schooling at Heathfield School in London and studied law at Queens College, Cambridge.
- She completed her Master's in European and French law from the University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne and then qualified as a New York Attorney.
- Suella Braverman contested the general election from Leicester East in 2005.
- She was elected as an MP from the Conservative Party for Fareham in May 2015.
- She has been a Member of Parliament, getting re-elected in 2017 and 2019.
- Suella Braverman also served as the Attorney General between February 2020 and September 2022.
- Suella Braverman married to Rael Braverman in February 2018.
