Suella Braverman says UK's ‘political correctness let Islamist terrorists’ grow

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman cautioned against “political correctness” in the British national security saying that it has created a blind spot for Islamist extremism to flourish. At a counter extremism conference, Suella Braverman said that a "highly coordinated" Islamist network was working in the United Kingdom while looking "perfectly respectable" but contained extremist views under the surface.

“We have a blind spot in the system. It has allowed certain Islamist groups to operate under our radar. There can be no place for political correctness in our national security. In fact, I would like to banish it altogether,” Suella Braverman said.

The comments came during an independent review of Prevent- UK government’s counter-extremism programme. Suella Braverman also hit out at advocacy groups such as MEND (Muslim Engagement and Development) and CAGE.

"Groups like Mend and Cage have persistently pursued harmful and dishonest narratives, which until now have gone largely unchallenged. Their members have repeatedly been involved in the demonisation of Muslims who cooperate in counter-extremism efforts," Suella Braverman said.

“Extremism is not only dangerous because it can lead to violence. It is dangerous in its own right. And unless we deal with it comprehensively, we should not be surprised when it continues to endure and grow — with disastrous consequences for our shared norms, values, basic rights and freedoms,” she added.

Both Cage and MEND criticised Suella Braverman's comments.

