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Suicide bomber detonates explosive-laden autorickshaw in northwest Pak, 9 killed

Suicide bomber detonates explosive-laden autorickshaw in northwest Pak, 9 killed

Published on: May 12, 2026 08:01 pm IST
PTI |
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Peshawar, A suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden autorickshaw in a busy market in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least nine people, including two security officials, and wounding 33 others, police said.

Suicide bomber detonates explosive-laden autorickshaw in northwest Pak, 9 killed

The incident occurred in the Serai Naurang tehsil of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district.

A District Police official said the suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden three-wheeler at the Phattak Chowk in Naurang Bazar.

Hameedullah Khan, Lakki Marwat's Deputy Commissioner, said nine people died and 33 others injured in the blast. He said that, as per initial reports, terrorists had planted explosives in the autorickshaw.

Two traffic police personnel and a woman were among the deceased, officials said, adding that the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sarai Naurang for treatment.

Several people who were said to be in critical condition were referred to hospitals in Bannu and Peshawar for further medical care.

An emergency was declared at the local hospitals.

Shehbaz directed that a swift inquiry be conducted to identify those responsible and bring the culprits to justice.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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