Home / World News / Suicides in Singapore at 22-year high. ‘Concerning’ data shows…

Suicides in Singapore at 22-year high. ‘Concerning’ data shows…

ByMallika Soni
Jul 01, 2023 03:44 PM IST

In 2022, the number of suicides was a "concerning rise" of 25.9 per cent from the 378 reported in 2021.

Singapore recorded the highest number of suicide cases in over 20 years, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported citing the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS). Last year, a total of 476 suicides were reported, it said, adding that family problems, employment and financial difficulties, as well as romantic relationships were the most frequently presented problems by people who contacted their services.

Singapore: Last year, a total of 476 suicides were reported.(Representational)
Singapore: Last year, a total of 476 suicides were reported.(Representational)

In 2022, the number of suicides was a "concerning rise" of 25.9 per cent from the 378 reported in 2021, SOS said.

Read more: Ukraine's Zelensky's tough security order after Wagner mutiny against Putin

Of the 476 suicide deaths last year, 317 were men and the remaining 159 were women.

The suicides increase across most age groups but a significant spike was seen among the youth and the elderly. Channel News Asia reported that the youths aged 10 to 29 formed about a third of all suicides. People aged between 70 and 79 registered the biggest increase - 60 per cent - in suicides last year compared to 2021, reported CNA.

The top three issues that elderly people sought help for were medical problems, family difficulties and loneliness, SOS said.

"Globally, male suicide deaths have consistently outnumbered female suicide deaths. Research has shown that there are several potential factors that can contribute to the higher rate, including societal expectations and mental health stigma," SOS added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out