‘See something, say something’: Scary signs on New Jersey roadways alarm residents, here's what they mean

Drivers in New Jersey are concerned after coming across roadway signs that say “Suspect Terrorism? See Something, Say Something.” The sign also contains a tip line number to report threats. It has been revealed that the signs are actually part of a public safety campaign that the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) launched last month (New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness)

It has been revealed that the signs are actually part of a public safety campaign that the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) launched last month. It was launched in partnership with the state Department of Transportation and New Jersey Turnpike Authority. However, the signs alarmed residents as they turned up with hardly any notice.

“This makes me think that there’s an underlying thing going on that’s not public yet,” said Nanalapan resident Laura Brunetti in an interview with News12.

Some residents assumed the signs had something to do with the September 11 terror attack anniversary. As per an August 30 news release, the installation of Variable Message Signs around the state “to remind drivers along the state’s major interstates to remain vigilant and report potential threats and suspicious activity related to terrorism or other criminal activity.”

What is the goal of the campaign?

“The goal of the campaign over the next few months is to remind residents and visitors, who may be traversing New Jersey’s highways for vacation, holiday shopping and other festivities, of the importance of being aware of their surroundings and of reporting suspicious activity,” said NJOHSP Director Laurie Doran,” according to New York Post. “The public is one of our first and best lines of defense in the fight against terrorism. Our ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative bolsters the State’s security efforts and plays a key role in helping to identify threats and to prevent attacks.”

The campaign will reportedly run from September through mid-February. It will include nearly 200 signs, meant to promote NJOHSP’s suspicious activity reporting number across the New Jersey Turnpike and Interstate Highways.

“Safety and security are everyone’s responsibility,” NJDOT Commissioner and NJ Turnpike Authority Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “Using Variable Message Signs on the New Jersey Turnpike and our Interstate Highways will help remind millions of motorists if they ‘See Something, Say Something’ when driving through our State.”

According to officials, the campaign coincides with the US Department of Homeland Security’s national ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ Awareness Day, which is held on September 25.

“We are happy to support this important public information campaign by displaying the ‘See Something, Say Something’ message on the digital Variable Message Signs over the New Jersey Turnpike,” NJTA Executive Director James Carone said. “The nearly 700,000 drivers who use the Turnpike on an average day have an important role to play in protecting public safety. These signs encourage them to speak up if they see suspicious activity.”