Suspected killer of Illinois family of four found dead by self-inflicted gunshot following intense police pursuit

A man suspected of murdering a couple, their two young children, and three dogs in their suburban Chicago residence died from a gunshot wound on Wednesday following a fiery car crash during a police pursuit.

FILE - A Romeoville police officer carries out a door from inside of the home where four people were shot to death, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Romeoville Ill. A suspect in the shooting deaths of a suburban Chicago couple and their two children died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday, Sept. 20, after crashing his car in Oklahoma, police said. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)(AP)

Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, was fleeing from officers in Catoosa an Oklahoma city 650 miles from where the brutal murder took place three days earlier.

He was accompanied by an unnamed missing female.

The suspect Nathaniel Huey (Romeoville police department)

Officers who pursued them found them both with a single gunshot wound Huey’s was fatal, while the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Romeoville Police Department said.

Both individuals quickly became subjects of interest for law enforcement within hours of the discovery of the deceased bodies of Alberto Rolon (38), mother Zoraida Bartolomei (32), and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego, during a welfare check on Sunday night.

The family and their three pets were all shot to death in what police said was “not a random incident.”

“Evidence has shown us a nexus between our suspects and the victims as well as possible motives,” Romeoville Deputy Chief Chris Burne said at a press conference.

Police did not reveal any theories on what led to the tragic killings, but said there was a “tremendous amount of physical evidence.” Police believe the family of four was killed between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday which shocked the quiet community that wondered why they did not hear any gunshots.

Family members called police after one of the victims did not show up for work at 6 a.m. Sunday and did not answer messages.

Following their identification on that evening, law enforcement promptly issued a statewide bulletin containing the descriptions of Huey and the unidentified woman, along with details about their vehicle.

Her family reported her as missing on Tuesday morning. Catoosa police then spotted his license plate the following Wednesday morning and attempted to pull him over. However, Huey swiftly evaded the officers and subsequently crashed his vehicle, resulting in a fiery blaze, as reported by Romeoville police.

“Officers on scene heard two noises, believed to be gunshots,” according to the department.

It is not clear who fired the shots.

Police said there is no reason to believe there are other suspects. Police will continue to investigate the case, which Burne previously called the department’s “top priority.”

The family had just moved into the Romeoville house in April.

The two children were both students at RC Hill Elementary School, Valley View School District Superintendent Rachel Kinder said in a note to the community.“These were hardworking people that had just bought their first home. Their kids were the sweetest most innocent angels who could hug your worries away,” a GoFundMe page stated.

“In just a few hours their lives, their family’s lives completely changed. The world is going to be a much dimmer place without them.”

