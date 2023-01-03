Sweden could buy nuclear reactors from France, its PM says

Sweden could potentially buy nuclear reactors from France to beef up the Nordic country's energy supply, the Swedish prime minister was quoted as saying while on a visit to Paris on Tuesday.

"Sweden needs to buy at least two nuclear power reactors," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

"I am completely open to France becoming one of the countries ensuring that Sweden gets more nuclear power," he added.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Kristersson also said he wanted Sweden and France to have deeper cooperation on nuclear power.

