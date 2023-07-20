Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Swedish embassy in Baghdad torched after protest over quran burning

AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 20, 2023 07:15 AM IST

Smoke was rising from the Swedish embassy building and dozens of demonstrators were still on the scene.

Protesters set fire to Sweden's embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad early Thursday, an AFP journalist said, ahead of a planned burning of a Koran in Sweden.

Supporters of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr raise the Quran, the Muslims' holy book, during a demonstration in front of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, on June 30, 2023.(AP)

Smoke was rising from the Swedish embassy building and dozens of demonstrators were still on the scene, while large numbers of Iraqi riot police had been deployed, an AFP correspondent said.

This is a developing story, more updates will be added soon.

