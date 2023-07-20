Swedish embassy in Baghdad torched after protest over quran burning

Protesters set fire to Sweden's embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad early Thursday, an AFP journalist said, ahead of a planned burning of a Koran in Sweden. Supporters of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr raise the Quran, the Muslims' holy book, during a demonstration in front of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, on June 30, 2023.(AP)

Smoke was rising from the Swedish embassy building and dozens of demonstrators were still on the scene, while large numbers of Iraqi riot police had been deployed, an AFP correspondent said.

This is a developing story, more updates will be added soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON