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Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson gets Centre Party backing in bid to form Sweden government

Magdalena Andersson has won Centre Party support in her bid to form Sweden's next government.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 05:37:27 IST
Reuters |
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Stockholm- Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson won crucial support on Sunday from the Centre Party in the quest to form a new government, Swedish Radio reported, although work still remain to secure enough votes.

Magdalena Andersson gets Centre Party backing in bid to form Sweden government. (REUTERS)
Magdalena Andersson gets Centre Party backing in bid to form Sweden government. (REUTERS)

The centre-left, headed by Social Democrat leader Andersson, won a slim majority over right-wing Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's alternative in September's vote, but has been unable to agree on how to share power.

The Centre Party asked the political left and right blocs to outline plans on Friday to win their backing but said on Sunday they wanted to go forward with the Social Democrats, provided Andersson can persuade the Left Party to back down from demands to be in government.

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Andersson has proposed to form a government together with the Centre Party and the Greens but would also need to be tolerated by the far-left Left Party, but they insist they also have to be in government to vote for Andersson.

The Centre Party has ruled out being in government with either the far-right Sweden Democrats and the Left Party, which has faced accusations of anti-Semitism.

 
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