Bomb scare at Swiss parliament: Abandoned car seen, man with explosives arrested

Switzerland's parliament and related offices were evacuated by the police after a man in a bulletproof vest was arrested near one of the entrances with explosives, Associated Press reported quoting police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Federal security staffers noticed a man at the southern entrance of the Parliament building whose appearance — he was wearing a bulletproof vest and weapon holster — and behavior were suspicious," the police informed.

Read more: Deadliest in 100 years: Turkey earthquake toll inches closer to 40,000

“During a body check that followed, a rapid test turned up explosives,” the statement added without providing details on the explosives.

The suspect was undergoing physical and mental exams, the police informed as federal prosecutors and police opened a criminal investigation. Although, there was no immediate indication about a possible motive, officials said.

Federal Square outside the parliament building and nearby streets were cordoned off for several hours as police dispatched security teams which included fire squads, de-mining experts, a police dog and drones to inspect the abandoned car. The restrictions were later lifted as the vehicle did not present any danger, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail