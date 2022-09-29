Syphilis at 30-year high in US; porn stars halt work in UK | Symptoms, treatment

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and monkeypox infections, syphilis has made a comeback with the number of infections at a 30-year high in the United States. Moreover, with growing concerns in Europe, several adult film actors in the United Kingdom have started refusing to work for the time being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A recent data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new syphilis infections surged 26 per cent between 2020 and 2021, with 52,354 cases of primary and secondary syphilis reported in the US last year. Not just that, rates of chlamydia and gonorrhoea also increased from 2020 to 2021 – the three of these infections increasing 4.4 per cent overall last year.

What is syphilis and how is it identified?

According to the CDC, syphilis is a highly contagious sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause serious health problems without treatment. It is caused by a bacteria called Treponema pallidum.

Though not classified as a traditional STI, the virus spreads through close contact and most cases have been linked to recent sexual contact. The infection can develop in stages and can spread through direct contact with sexual parts such as during vaginal, oral or anal sex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to CDC, a person with primary syphilis generally has a sore or sores at the original site of infection, but it is usually painless in the initial stages.

Common symptoms of syphilis:

Sores in private parts

Rashes on hands or feet

Fever

Swollen lymph glands

Sore throat

Headache

Patchy hair loss

Fatigue

If it gets severe, syphilis can also damage organs and lead to neurological and heart problems. In rare cases, it can also cause loss of sight and death.

The rise in STIs also comes as the monkeypox virus has surged across the US – apparently highest among men who have sex with men. The US has the highest monkeypox cases in the world, though health officials said the number of new cases has dropped nearly 50 per cent since early August.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We must work collectively to rebuild, innovate, and expand STI prevention in the US – to close existing gaps, create lasting change and realize this vision,” Leandro Mena, the CDC’s director of STD prevention, said in a statement, as quoted by Bloomberg.

How to treat syphilis?

Syphilis can be diagnosed with a blood test at the hospital or clinic or home kits.

However, syphilis remains untreatable to date. While research is on to develop a vaccine for the infection, a report in The Washington Post said syphilis is a particularly tough disease to prevent by vaccination because the bacteria has adapted to escape the immune system.