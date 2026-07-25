At least 35 killed in Syria bus crash as death toll rises

At least 35 people were killed and 30 others injured after two passenger buses collided on the Deir al-Zor–Damascus road in Syria, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a health ministry official.

The collision involved a bus carrying members of the Internal Security Forces and a civilian passenger bus. (Representational image\Unsplash )

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The crash involved a bus carrying members of the Internal Security Forces and another civilian passenger bus, according to SANA.

Defence Ministry helicopters were deployed to evacuate the injured and transport the bodies from Palmyra airport to a military hospital in Homs, the report said.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.