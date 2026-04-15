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Syringe reuse, over 300 children test HIV-positive at Pakistan hospital: Undercover filming exposes big lapses

The footage, recorded over 32 hours inside THQ Hospital Taunsa, shows repeated breaches of basic hygiene standards.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 08:09 am IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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A covert investigation that involved filming has reportedly uncovered alarming breaches of medical safety at a government hospital in Pakistan, where unsafe injection practices may have exposed several children to life-threatening infections, including HIV.

The compiled data drawing on provincial screening programmes, private clinics and leaked police records, identified at least 331 children in Taunsa who tested HIV-positive between November 2024 and October 2025.(Representational Image/AFP)

The footage, recorded over 32 hours inside THQ Hospital Taunsa, shows repeated breaches of basic hygiene standards, according to BBC, that led the investigation.

The compiled data drawing on provincial screening programmes, private clinics and leaked police records, identified at least 331 children in Taunsa who tested HIV-positive between November 2024 and October 2025.

Data analysis further suggests that most infections were unlikely to be passed from mother to child.

Of 97 families tested, only four mothers were HIV-positive. Mohammed and Asma’s mother tested negative, strengthening concerns that unsafe medical practices were a key factor in the outbreak.

Also Read | Panel to probe after pregnant woman wrongly diagnosed with HIV in Solapur

What is happening at the hospital?

He said nearly all of the 65 to 70 affected children had previously received treatment at THQ Taunsa. In more than half of the cases, contaminated needles were identified as the most likely source of infection, the report stated.

When the footage was presented to the hospital’s newly appointed medical superintendent, Dr Qasim Buzdar, he declined to accept its authenticity, suggesting it may have been filmed before his tenure or potentially fabricated, while maintaining that the facility remains safe for children.

In one instance, a nurse was seen picking up a used syringe containing leftover liquid and passing it to a colleague for reuse, an act experts say breaches fundamental safety protocols.

The footage also shows staff administering injections without gloves, leaving used needles exposed on surfaces, and failing to properly dispose of medical waste. Parents reported witnessing syringes being reused across patients, highlighting broader systemic failures.

 
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Home / World News / Syringe reuse, over 300 children test HIV-positive at Pakistan hospital: Undercover filming exposes big lapses
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