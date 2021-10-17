Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Taiwan asks US to speed up delivery of F-16 fighters as China threat looms large: Report
world news

Taiwan asks US to speed up delivery of F-16 fighters as China threat looms large: Report

This came as the "Pentagon's Indo-Pacific Command has watched with increasing concern as China has rapidly modernized its military and improved its training with an eye to Taiwan," the report added.
Taiwan asked US to deliver the 22 F-16 fighter jets which were bought in 2019(AP)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 05:26 AM IST
ANI | , Beijing

Amid the growing threat from China, reports have emerged stating that Taiwan officials have urged Washington to speed up the delivery of US-made F-16 jets to Taipei.

US President Joe Biden's "administration has discussed with Taiwanese officials the possibility of expediting the delivery of American-made F-16s to Taiwan," reported Taipei Times citing a CNN report.

"The sale of the 22 fighter jets was approved in 2019, but Taiwan hopes to speed up the actual delivery time -- which normally can take up to 10 years -- particularly in light of the recent Chinese provocations," the report said.

This came as the "Pentagon's Indo-Pacific Command has watched with increasing concern as China has rapidly modernized its military and improved its training with an eye to Taiwan," the report added.

Around 150 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft have made incursions in Taiwan's air defence identification zone from October 1-5, Taipei Times reported citing the data from Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense.

Meanwhile, these are one the biggest incursions from Beijing that Taiwan has surfaced in the last few days.

RELATED STORIES

The incursions happened as Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

China has also threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

Recently, Taipei has also expressed that it will not start a war with China but 'it is prepared for it'.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
f-16 jet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China tests space capability, launches nuclear-capable missile: Report

Real estate mogul Durst, sentenced to life in prison, placed on ventilator

UK MP David Amess's killer was referred to counter-terrorism scheme: Report

Ex-US president Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in California hospital
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP