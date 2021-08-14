Taliban at Kabul's doorstep, US embassy asks staff to wipe sensitive documents

The Taliban are advancing towards Afghanistan's capital Kabul. Two-thirds of the country also already overrun by the Sunni Pashtun fighters who have surrounded Kabul in the wake of the withdrawal of American and Nato soldiers.

The US embassy in the capital city is scrambling to destroy its classified documents and evacuate American citizens. In an internal memo, as reported by CNN, the embassy has asked its staff for the disposal of the American flag or items that could be used for propaganda.

The notice, which according to CNN, is titled "Emergency Destruction Services", describes the fire situation on the ground as more and more cities fall to Taliban. The notice further said that destruction support will be provided daily to ensure all the sensitive material is destroyed. It has called for using various methods, like burn bins, a disintegrator and an incinerator, according to CNN.

Back in Washington, the US State Department has begun preparing for a crisis, calling on volunteers with "High Threat, High Risk" and overseas experience for supporting US Embassy in Kabul, The Washington Post reported.

Painting a grim picture of things to come in Afghanistan, one State Department official who works on security issues said that "the whole thing is about to go bad", it further said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Saturday launched a fresh assault to capture the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, the fourth-largest in Afghanistan. It is the capital of Balkh province and is defended by powerful former warlords.

The Taliban have captured most of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in recent weeks, leaving the Western-backed government in control of a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as the capital, Kabul.

The withdrawal of foreign forces and the swift retreat of Afghanistan's own troops has raised fears the Taliban could return to power or the country could be plunged into civil war.