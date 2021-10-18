Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban committing ‘widespread violations’ against Afghan women, girls in Herat, claims Human Rights Watch
world news

Taliban committing ‘widespread violations’ against Afghan women, girls in Herat, claims Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch has alleged that since taking over Herat on August 12 the Taliban have continued to instil fear and apprehension in women of the country
The on-ground situation Herat is appalling for women since they were the first ones to protest the Taliban’s takeover(AFP)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 08:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Human Rights Watch on Monday accused hardline Islamist group Taliban of causing “widespread and serious human rights violations against women and girls” in the Afghan province of Herat.

The non-profit has alleged that since taking over Herat on August 12 the Taliban have continued to instil fear and apprehension in women of the country by imposing compulsory dress code, limiting their mobility and access to employment and education. The militant group has also continued to search for “high-profile” women in the province, the watchdog claimed.

The women interviewed by Human Rights Watch and San Jose State University (SJSU) Human Rights Institute have painted a bleak picture of their life under Taliban rule in Herat.

“For the women in Herat we interviewed, life as they knew it had vanished overnight, and they were left hiding indoors, waiting in fear to see whether the Taliban would come for them,” an Afghan scholar associated with the project said.

Adding that “for these women, the best-case scenario is to be unharmed but forced to live a drastically diminished existence. The worst-case scenario is to be arrested or attacked for their past achievements or for their fight to keep their hard-earned rights.”

The on-ground situation Herat is appalling for women since they were the first ones to protest the Taliban’s takeover, in which two protesters were shot dead for defying the Taliban. However, two months after the takeover, women activists have stopped organising anti-Taliban protests and have restored to asking the rulers to respect their basic rights.

Herat, which was once the stronghold of warlord Ismail Khan, fell to the Taliban after Khan was captured by the militant group. Khan, popularly known as the ‘Lion of Herat’ had returned to the frontlines in July after almost two decades to thwart the Taliban’s attempts of capturing the province but he was ultimately defeated.

The Taliban abide by the strict Sharia law which has restricted women’s access to basic human rights all over the country.

(with agency inputs)

 

