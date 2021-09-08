Taliban forms 33-member cabinet in Afghanistan: Full list

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker government to run the affairs in Afghanistan, where they have returned to power after two decades. The group drew from its inner high echelons to fill top posts, including an associate of Taliban founder as premier and a wanted man on a US terrorism list as interior minister.

The United States said it was concerned by the track records of some of the Cabinet members and noted that no women had been included. "The world is watching closely," a US State Department spokesperson said.

While Mullah Hassan Akhund has been named as the prime minister in the 33-member government, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, has been named as the new interior minister. He is one of the FBI's most wanted men due to his involvement in suicide attacks and ties with al Qaeda.

Here is a list of all the 33 members who are likely to be a part of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan. The list has been collated from various sources, but hindustantimes.com has not independently verified it.

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund PM Mullah Abdul Ghani First deputy to PM Molvi Abdul Salam Hanafi (Uzbek) Second deputy to PM Molvi Muhammad Yaqoob Defence minister Alhaj Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani Interior minister Molvi Ameer Khan Muttaqi Foreign minister Mullah Hidayatullah Badri (Gul Agha) Finance minister Sheikh Molvi Nurullah Munir Education minister Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa Minister Information and Broadcasting Qari Din Mohamamad Hanif (Tajik) Ministry of economic affairs Sheikh Noor Muhammad Saqib Minister Hajj and Auqaf Molvi Abdul Hakim Law minister Mullah Noorullah Noori Minister for border and tribal affairs Mullah Muhammad Younas Akhundzada Minister for development Sheikh Muhammad Khalid Minister for Dawat and Irshaad Mullah Abdul Mannan Umeri Minister for public works Mullah Muhammad Essa Akhund Minister for minerals and petroleum Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor Minister for water and power Hameedullah Akhundzada Minister for civil aviation and transport Abdul Baki Haqqani Minister for higher education Najibullah Haqqani Minister for communication Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani Minister for refugees Abdul Haq Waseeq Int chief Haji Muhammad Idris Incharge Afghanistan Bank Molvi Ahmed Jan Ahmedi Incharge administrative affairs Mullah Muhammad Fazil Mazloom Akhund Deputy to defence minister Qari Faseehuddin (Tajik) Army chief Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanakzai Deputy to foreign minister Molvi Noor Jalal Deputy to interior minister Zabiullah Mujahid Deputy to minister of information and broadcasting Mullah Taj Mir Jawad First deputy to int chief Mullah Rehmatullah Najib Administrative deputy to int chief Mullah Abdul Haq Special assistant to interior minister

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference that an acting cabinet has been formed to respond to the Afghan people's primary needs.

He said some ministries remained to be filled pending a hunt for qualified people.