Taliban rejects Trump’s demand to return US weapons worth $ 7 billion

The Taliban in Afghanistan are adamant over decision for not returning the military equipment that the US military left while exiting the South Asian nation in 2021, Bloomberg reported. FILE: Taliban security personnel. Afghan ruling group has announced a prisorner exchange with the US.(AFP)

Speaking to the media, the person who does not want to be identified, said that Taliban insisted they require more arms, ammunition, advance weapons to fight ISIS-K, Islamic State Khorasan instead of giving the weapons back.

This response came after Trump's remark at a rally, where he threatened Afghanistan with snapping all the financial assistance if the nation does not return US aircraft, air-to-ground munitions, vehicles and communications equipment.

Trump said, “If we’re going to pay billions of dollars a year, tell them we’re not going to give them the money unless they give back our military equipment."

However, the Taliban spokesperson didn't respond to the comments made by US President Donald Trump.

The US troops left Afghanistan after being deployed in the country for 20 years. The army left weapons worth $7 billion and left the country, which was overtaken by Talibam.

Despite rejecting Trump's demand, Taliban has sought a fresh start with US under its new president, and gain access to almost $9 billion in frozen foreign exchange reserves.

Taliban wants to establish peaceful relations with the US to achieve international recognition for its pariah government, and the funds will provide support to the economically drained country that has lost international aid as well, the report added.

On Tuesday, the Taliban regime said that it had exchanged American people for an Afghan who was imprisoned in a US prison.

Although a few nations, such as China, Pakistan, and Russia, have welcomed Taliban ambassadors, they do not officially recognise the administration, which has been widely denounced for its numerous abuses of human rights.

Last year, China became the first country to offer the Taliban diplomatic credentials.