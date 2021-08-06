Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban removes Sikh religious flag from gurdwara in Afghanistan's Paktia
world news

Taliban removes Sikh religious flag from gurdwara in Afghanistan's Paktia

The Taliban removed Nishan Sahib from the historical Gurdwara Thala Sahib, which was once visited by the founder of the Sikh religion Guru Nanak.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The Taliban has swept through much of rural Afghanistan since early May and is mounting offensives on cities from Herat to Kabul now.(Ravinder Singh Robin/Twitter)

The Taliban has allegedly removed Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, from a gurdwara in the Paktia province in eastern Afghanistan. Nishan Sahib was taken off from the roof of Gurdwara Thala Sahib in the Chamkani area of the Paktia province, according to images being tweeted on social media.

HT has not been able to independently verify whether Nishan Sahib was removed from the historical gurdwara, which was once visited by the founder Sikh religion Guru Nanak.

Also read | Taliban's strategy switch is in response to US strikes: Report

Last year, Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh community in Afghanistan was abducted by the Taliban from the gurdwara. Sachdeva was kidnapped in Paktia province on June 22, 2020, and released followed by efforts made by the Afghanistan government and community elders.

Also read | UNSC meeting: Focus on Taliban violence in Afghanistan

Before that, around 30 members of the Sikh community were killed in a terror attack claimed by the Islamic State on a place of worship in Kabul on March 25. However, Indian officials said the Haqqani Network and Lashkar-e-Taiba were involved in the killings.

Afghanistan has been witnessing a surge in violence amid the ongoing withdrawal of troops by the US. The Taliban has swept through much of rural Afghanistan since early May and is mounting offensives on cities from Herat to Kabul now. Several Afghan cities have been captured by the Taliban in recent weeks and fighting in several others have escalated.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban regime afghanistan afghan sikhs
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle

People post hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend. They’re relatable

Woman talks about tarantula while holding one in her hand. Watch

Orca beached at a shore in Alaska gets help from good Samaritans
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP