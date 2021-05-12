Taliban seize district on outskirts of Afghan capital: Officials
The Taliban have seized a district from Afghan government forces around 40 kilometres from the capital Kabul, officials said.
"Security and defence forces made a tactical retreat from the police headquarters of Nerkh district," Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the insurgents had captured the area on Tuesday.
