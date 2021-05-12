Home / World News / Taliban seize district on outskirts of Afghan capital: Officials
world news

Taliban seize district on outskirts of Afghan capital: Officials

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the insurgents had captured the area on Tuesday.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:44 PM IST
The Taliban have seized a district from Afghan government forces around 40 kilometres from the capital Kabul, as per the officials(Reuters File / Representational Photo)

The Taliban have seized a district from Afghan government forces around 40 kilometres from the capital Kabul, officials said.

"Security and defence forces made a tactical retreat from the police headquarters of Nerkh district," Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the insurgents had captured the area on Tuesday.

The Taliban have seized a district from Afghan government forces around 40 kilometres from the capital Kabul, officials said.

"Security and defence forces made a tactical retreat from the police headquarters of Nerkh district," Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the insurgents had captured the area on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban regime afghan capital kabul
TRENDING NEWS

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up

Boy donates savings to buy cycle to Covid relief fund, Tamil Nadu CM gives gift

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP