The Taliban's reclusive Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada made a rare visit to the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, heralding the "extraordinary turn of events" that brought him to power. A poster of Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada is seen along a road in Kabul (AFP)

Based in Kandahar, the southern heartland of the Taliban movement, Akhundzada has ruled Afghanistan by decree for more than five years.

"Now that Islam has triumphed, an Islamic system has been established, and the Islamic Emirate holds authority -- it is essential to help people understand the true nature of the Islamic Emirate" of Afghanistan, Akhundzada said at Kabul University, according to a government live audio feed.

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Akhundzada inherited the Taliban leadership a decade ago and has made only a handful of visits to Kabul in recent years.

A massive security operation was launched ahead of his attendance at the Kabul conference, about the impact of his decrees, with heavily-manned checkpoints installed around the venue.

AFP journalists saw snipers atop buildings surrounding Kabul University, dozens of Humvees guarding the gates and intelligence agents stationed in the area.

Kabul University has been shut since Sunday, staff and students told AFP, while residents in the area said their homes were searched.

The thousands of attendees included senior officials and scholars, the Ministry of Higher Education said Monday.