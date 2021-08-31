Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taliban walk across Kabul airport runway, say want 'good diplomatic ties' with US

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindusan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Taliban Badri special force fighters secure the airport in Kabul.(AFP)

Taliban leaders on Tuesday symbolically walked across the runway of Kabul international airport to mark their victory in Afghanistan as the US forces completed the withdrawal process. The group that regained control over the country, a fortnight ago, also said that they "want good diplomatic relations with the US."

"This victory belongs to us all," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said during the celebration, according to an AFP report. "The world should have learned their lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory," Mujahid also said from the runway.

Until now, the airport was in control of the US forces. The two-decades-old war in Afghanistan came to an end on Monday eve as the plane carrying the remaining American troops left the country. "Every single US service member is out of Afghanistan, I can say that with absolute certainty," General Kenneth F McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, said.

The US-supported Afghan government collapsed on August 15 after the Taliban seized control of the capital city of Kabul. The military takeover led to chaotic scenes at the very same Hamid Karzai International airport after thousands of Afghans made a desperate attempt to flee the brutal regime of Sunni fundamentalists. Last week, an Islamic State suicide attack at an airport gate killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members.

With Taliban's return to power, panic has gripped country as many afghan fear a repeat of Taliban's initial rule from 1996-2001, which was infamous for their treatment of girls and women, as well as a brutal justice system.

However, since their takeover, the group has repeatedly promised a more tolerant and moderate rule compared with their first stint in power.

(With agency inputs)

