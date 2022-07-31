Tea, hot meals at Iraq parliament as protesters settle in
- The thousands of demonstrators who had overwhelmed the barriers protecting the compound camped out inside and outside parliament as supporters delivered hot meals and bottles of cold water.
Volunteers shuttled back and forth in fleets of pickups to Iraq's normally secure Green Zone Saturday as protesters who occupied parliament earlier in the day settled in for the long haul.
The thousands of demonstrators who had overwhelmed the barriers protecting the compound camped out inside and outside parliament as supporters delivered hot meals and bottles of cold water.
One man lit a fire to warm some tea while another offered cigarettes for sale -- all as Iraqi security forces watched on, an AFP correspondent reported.
Inside the parliament building, some protesters sat at lawmakers' desks while others milled about, raising their mobile phones to film the occupation.
The devout recited religious chants marking the Muslim month of Muharram, which starts on Sunday and is a key period in the Shiite religious calendar.
In the gardens outside, protesters pitched a large camouflage tent by the entrance as women with children joined other supporters of mercurial Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr in setting up camp.
Sadr, a former militia leader whose bloc emerged from October elections as the biggest parliamentary faction, has a devoted following among Iraq's Shiite-majority community.
"It's Moqtada Sadr who decides," said protester Umm Mahdi, cloaked from head to foot in a black robe.
"When he tells us to go home, we will leave," she said, surrounded by her four children, one of them a newborn baby, and three female cousins.
"Obeying the sayyed is the most important thing," she said, using an honorific reference to Sadr.
Zeinab Hussein said she had "left behind her home and her family" to join the sit-in.
Like many of the protesters, Hussein wanted an end to the corruption that she said has denied oil-rich Iraq even basic services.
"Why is there no (mains) electricity in Iraq?" she asked. "Where is all the oil money going?"
The immediate trigger for the Sadrists' storming of parliament was a rival Shiite bloc's nomination of a candidate for the premiership.
But resentment over corruption and poor public services is a grievance shared by almost all Iraqis.
"Corruption has infected all government departments," complained Sayed Haidar, a 35-year-old day labourer from the Baghdad Shiite district of Sadr City.
"Nobody can obtain anything from the state or from a government ministry without having connections with a political party."
As a result of past deals, the Sadrists too have their representatives at the highest levels of government ministries, but in the eyes of the protesters, that does nothing to diminish the cleric's standing.
"He is the only person in Iraq who stands up for the poor," Haidar said.
-
Israel grounds F-35s over pilot ejection seat concerns
The Israeli Air Force announced a temporary halt in its stealth fighter F-35 aircraft activity on Saturday, following US concerns over defects in pilot ejection systems. Aircraft will undergo inspections that will last a few days, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter, and any individual F-35 operations will be conducted by special authorisation of the air force chief.
-
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
A Chinese booster rocket made an uncontrolled return to Earth on Saturday, US Defense Department officials said, as they chided Beijing for not sharing information on the potentially hazardous object's descent. US Space Command "can confirm the People's Republic of China Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx 10:45 am MDT on 7/30," the US military unit said on Twitter, referring to China's official name.
-
Flooding death toll rises to 25 in US' Kentucky
Devastating flooding in Kentucky has killed 25 people and the toll is expected to rise, the southern US state's governor said Saturday, as rescuers and residents continued a harrowing search for survivors. Torrential rain earlier this week caused unprecedented flash flooding in 13 counties in eastern Kentucky. Many roads and bridges in that mountainous region -- an area high in poverty due to the declining coal industry -- have been damaged or destroyed.
-
Zelensky calls for evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Saturday for the evacuation of the eastern Donetsk region which has seen fierce clashes between his country's forces and the Russian military. The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow is focusing the brunt of its offensive, said that six civilians were killed and 15 wounded by strikes on Friday. Zelensky warned that thousands of people, including children, were still in the battleground areas of the Donetsk region.
-
Joe Biden Covid positive again, White House says ‘rebound' case
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will reenter isolation for least five days. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics