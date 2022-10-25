Rishi Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as UK FM, Dominic Raab is deputy PM; many others exit

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday retained Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer, keeping a key ally in post as he reshuffles the cabinet in attempts to “fix” the economic mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss. Dominic Raab was named deputy prime minister and justice secretary.

Appointed by Truss 11 days ago, Hunt has succeeded in stabilising tumultuous markets in his short tenure. Ben Wallace was also retained as defence secretary.

The announcement from 10 Downing Street comes amid a string of exits from the cabinet, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and justice secretary Brandon Lewis. Both of them quit shortly after Sunak, an Indian-origin Tory leader, made his address as the UK PM.

Soon after, chief whip Wendy Morton, work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith and secretary of state for Wales Robert Buckland put in their papers.

Sunak formally became prime minister at a meeting with King Charles III on Tuesday morning. He then delivered his first speech as premier outside 10 Downing Street in which he vowed to “fix” the mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss, in her brief administration.

“Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis” Sunak said. “This will mean difficult decisions to come.”

After carrying out sackings in the House of Commons, Sunak is now back in Downing Street to appoint his top team.

(With agency inputs)

