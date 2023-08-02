Meta starts removing news content from Facebook, Instagram in Canada

Toronto: Tech giant Meta has begun the process of removing news content from its properties, Facebook and Instagram, in Canada.

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium. (REUTERS)

However, according to notifications sent to users in Canada, the news blackout may not apply only to Canadian outlets but will impacts news from international media as well, including those from India like this newspaper.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Meta’s communications director Andy Stone said, “Today we’ve begun the process of ending news availability in Canada. Changes will roll out over a few weeks. As we’ve always said, the law is based on a fundamentally flawed premise. And, regrettably, the only way we can reasonably comply is to end news availability in Canada.”

The law that he referred to was the Online News Act, which was passed last month but has yet to be enforced as it goes through a regulatory process.

It has also been opposed by Google, which warned earlier it may have to remove links to Canadian news from its Search, News and Discover products in the country.

The major matter that has irked the tech majors is that the law calls for displaying links to news content on their platform to be paid for. “The unprecedented decision to put a price on links (a so-called “link tax”) creates uncertainty for our products and exposes us to uncapped financial liability simply for facilitating Canadians’ access to news from Canadian publishers,” Google had stated at the end of June.

Meta’s action though will go beyond Canadian media, as a notification said that in response to the Act “content from global news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will not be available to people accessing Facebook and Instagram in Canada”.

“People in Canada will no longer view or share news on Facebook and Instagram, including news content posted by news outlets. In addition, people in Canada will no longer see links or content from any news outlet Pages or Accounts,” it added.

Ottawa responded with anger at Meta’s announcement. Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, tweeted, “This is irresponsible. Facebook knows they have no obligations under the Act right now. They have not participated in the regulatory process.”

“Canada is standing up to Facebook for the right reasons. Facebook is trying to send a message, not only to Canada, but to other countries like New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States,” she added.

