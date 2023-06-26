Teen's demise on hiking trail leads to stepdad's desperate and fatal quest for help at National Park in Texas

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a 14-year-old teenager collapsed on a scorching hiking trail at Big Bend National Park in Texas, leading to a desperate search for help that ended in tragedy. The teen's stepfather, in his attempt to save the young boy, lost his own life in a fatal car crash.

Big Bend National Park, Texas(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident unfolded on Friday, June 23, when park rangers and US Border Patrol Agents responded to distress calls reporting a young man's sudden illness and loss of consciousness around 7:30 PM. Despite the presence of the teen's 21-year-old brother, nothing could be done to save the collapsing teenager. As the search for assistance began, authorities made a devastating discovery: the stepfather's car had crashed over an embankment at the Boquillas Overlook, near the Marufo Vega Trail where hikers explore.

All three individuals involved in the tragic event were visitors from Florida, according to reports. The National Park Service issued a statement providing further details: "On Friday, June 23 at approximately 6 PM, Big Bend National Park's Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance along the Marufo Vega Trail. A father and his two stepsons from Florida were hiking the Marufo Vega Trail in extreme heat."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The youngest stepson, aged 14, fell critically ill on the trail and lost consciousness. In a desperate bid for help, the stepfather departed from the scene to hike back to their vehicle, while the 21-year-old brother attempted to carry the ailing teenager back to the trailhead.

Authorities have emphasized the extreme danger of hiking in temperatures exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius). The National Park Service advised hikers to avoid trails during the afternoon hours and highlighted the treacherous nature of the Marufo Vega Trail, which traverses rugged desert and rocky cliffs without shade or water. Currently, Big Bend National Park is experiencing scorching temperatures, with daily highs ranging from 110 to 119 degrees Fahrenheit (43 to 48 degrees Celsius) in low elevations and along the Rio Grande.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Controversial Texas law puts transgender youth's healthcare at stake, triggering legal fights - What you need to know

As the investigation into the incident continues, the identities of the victims have not been disclosed. The tragic loss of two lives serves as a somber reminder of the risks posed by extreme heat and the importance of adhering to safety guidelines while engaging in outdoor activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON