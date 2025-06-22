Tel Aviv stocks soar as investors react to US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites

Israeli stocks hit an all-time high after they rose for a sixth consecutive session on Sunday. This happened in the light of US attacks on Iran's nuclear sites earlier today, reported Reuters. Israel's government bond prices have soared and risk premium has fallen low.(REUTERS)

The broad Tel Aviv 125 index (.TA125), was recorded at 1.3% higher rate, while the blue-chip TA-35 (.TA35), was 1.2% higher in afternoon trading.

Against the backdrop of Israel launching strikes across Iran since Jun 13, 2025, the country's shares rose during all five sessions last week, triggering a gain of 6%.

After the US struck Iran in the early hours of today, US President Donald Trump stated that he had "obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites in the overnight strikes with massive bunker-busting bombs.

"The destruction of Iran's key nuclear facilities by the U.S. military is, of course, a positive development ... in terms of improving the regional security environment and reducing Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities," said Ronen Menachem, Mizrahi Tefahot chief markets economist. “It's a game-changer.”

“Looking at the medium- to long-term — which is relevant for many strategic investors — this could represent a genuine opportunity, possibly related to the prospect of closer ties between the Saudi and American axis,” Menachem said.

For more than a week, local markets have aligned with Israel's actions in Iran. Government bond prices have soared, the shekel has appreciated, and Israel's risk premium has fallen low, said the report.

As a counter to the US stepping into the conflict, Tehran defended itself and retaliated with a streak of missiles on Sunday, aimed at Israel, that wounded people and destroyed several buildings across Tel Aviv.

Bond prices for today were up as much as 0.2%. The Israeli Shekel is closed for trade on Sunday, but it has rallied from 3.61 per dollar on June 11 to 3.48 on Friday and is up some 1% this month.