Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, suggests US intelligence: Report

Fresh intelligence gathered by the United States indicates that Israel is preparing for potential strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing several US officials aware of the developments. A general view of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. (REUTERS file)

According to the report, it's still uncertain whether Israeli authorities have made a definitive decision, and there is some division within the US administration over whether such strikes will eventually take place.

HT.com could not independently verify the news.

The National Security Council, the Israeli embassy in Washington and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, news agency Reuters reported.

CNN, citing a source familiar with the intelligence, reported that the likelihood of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility “has gone up significantly in recent months”.

The source added that the chance of a strike would be more likely if the US reached a deal with Iran that did not remove all of the country's uranium, the CNN report added.

The report comes even as President Donald Trump's administration has been conducting negotiations with Iran aimed at achieving a diplomatic deal over its nuclear programme.

According to CNN, the intelligence is based on both public and private remarks from senior Israeli officials, intercepted Israeli communications, and military activity that could point to a possible imminent strike.

Two sources told CNN that US surveillance had picked up signs of military readiness, including the movement of aerial munitions and the completion of an air drill.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticised US demands

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticised US demands for Tehran to halt uranium enrichment, calling them “excessive and outrageous”, as reported by state media.

He also expressed scepticism about the prospects of reaching a new nuclear agreement.

Donald Trump has made it clear that if efforts to strike a new nuclear deal with Iran don’t work out, he is ready to consider military action. At the same time, he is also set a clear time limit on how long the US will stay at the negotiating table.

Back in mid-March, Trump sent a letter to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, giving a 60-day deadline for the talks to show progress, someone familiar with the exchange told CNN. That deadline has now come and gone — it’s been over 60 days since the letter was sent, and 38 days since the first round of talks got underway.