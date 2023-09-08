Temple in Canada vandalised with anti-India, pro-Khalistan graffiti

A temple in Canada’s town of Surrey in British Colombia was desecrated with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its outer walls.

The vandalisation occurred at the Shri Mata Bhameshwari Durga temple in Surrey. (Representative file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development comes a day prior to the threat from secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)’s claim to “lock down” India’s Consulate in Vancouver.

The vandalisation occurred at the Shri Mata Bhameshwari Durga temple in Surrey.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning and was reported by the Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Also Read:Canada school cancels permission for ‘Khalistan Referendum’ citing AK-47 posters

Rohit, a member of the temple management, told HT that the graffiti has been removed.

India’s high commission in Ottawa had flagged to Canada’s foreign ministry Global Affairs Canada about the perceived threat to its diplomatic premises in Vancouver as SFJ had called for pro-Khalistan elements to lock down the Vancouver Consulate on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This call came in retaliation to the enforced cancellation of the Khalistan Referendum, which was scheduled for September 10 at a school in Surrey.

On Sunday, Canadian authorities withdrew their permission to hold voting at a public school after concerns were raised over their promotional materials that featured the image of an AK-47 machine gun.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb....view detail