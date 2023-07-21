Tent city troubles emerge in New York City as migrants seek shelter below Brooklyn-Queens Expressway amid housing crisis

A mini tent city has appeared under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood, raising concerns about the fate of migrants booted from the city's newest mega shelters. The encampment, erected by a group of Venezuelan migrants who were expelled from the 47 Hall Street shelter following a conflict with other asylum seekers, consists of three tents, a large tarp, and multiple mattresses squeezed between parked vehicles.

A mini tent city has appeared under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway raising concerns about the fate of migrants booted from the city's newest mega shelters.(Gregory P. Mango)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The predicament deepens as Mayor Eric Adams announces a 60-day stay limit for adult migrants in shelters, leaving the displaced with a ticking clock to find alternative housing. Local residents worry that this move could lead to an increase in street encampments and exacerbate an already critical situation.

City Responds to Concerns

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The city's Homeless Encampment Task Force has been alerted to the makeshift tents under the BQE. Responding to queries about migrants being ousted from shelters, a City Hall spokesperson emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe environment for asylum seekers and their families, stating that individuals who fail to adhere to shelter rules will be asked to leave.

Since the Hall Street location was converted into a massive humanitarian relief center, residents and businesses in the area have witnessed a dramatic shift in their neighborhood's dynamics. Complaints of increased litter, offensive odors, and migrants loitering in public spaces have been voiced by local residents and businesses alike.

A children's playground has become a gathering spot for migrants to engage in drinking and smoking, leaving locals with concerns about their children's safety. Portable shower trailers parked on the street have raised additional sanitation issues, with the run-off adding to the existing challenges.

Straining the Community

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The influx of asylum seekers has taken a toll on the community's well-being and local businesses. Employees in the area have reported that the presence of migrants has led to a decline in customer numbers and a less inviting atmosphere. Residents feel they were not given adequate notice about the surge of asylum seekers, pointing out that the neighborhood lacks the infrastructure to support such a massive increase in population.

City's Soaring Asylum Seekers Count

The situation is emblematic of the broader issue facing New York City. Over 54,800 asylum seekers are currently accommodated in the city's 188 emergency shelter sites, reflecting the surge of over 90,000 arrivals since April the previous year. As the numbers continue to rise, the city grapples with how to accommodate the influx without sacrificing the well-being of its residents and maintaining suitable facilities for asylum seekers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | ‘No room for migrants’, New York Mayor Eric Adam says NYC is 'full capacity'

As tensions rise under the BQE, New Yorkers are left grappling with the human aspect of the city's housing crisis, hoping for solutions that strike a balance between compassion and practicality. The challenge of providing shelter and support to migrants while preserving the quality of life for all residents remains a daunting one for city authorities.