‘No room for migrants’, New York Mayor Eric Adam says NYC is 'full capacity'

Travelers wait at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, U.S.(REUTERS)

"We stated several months ago that we have reached full capacity and that full capacity was verbalized, and now New York is just going to be visually actualized. We have no more room in the city, and we need help," Adams said in a press conference.

The mayor showcased posters supporting his views and asking people to ‘consider another city’ and said, "There is no guarantee we will be able to provide shelter and services to new arrivals."

"Housing in NYC is very expensive," the posters say.

"The cost of food, transportation, and other necessities in NYC is the highest in the United States," it highlighted.

"This cannot continue, is not sustainable, and we're not going to pretend as though it is sustainable," the mayor said. "This is wrong that New York City is carrying the weight of a national problem."

Under new plan to tackle the migrant crisis Adam announced that single adult migrants will only be able to stay in the city's shelters for 60 days, and will need to reapply for a space after that.

According to a Politico report the city spent approximately $50,000 from April 2022 to April 2023 to resettle dozens of migrants in different parts of the U.S. — including Florida, Texas and North Carolina— as well as other countries, including South American nations and even China. The outlet also reported that five families were sent to other countries - Peru, China, Eucador and Venezuela.

Earlier Adams had argued that it is "anti-American" not to allow the approximately 84,000 migrants who have come to the Big Apple to legally work in the United States.

'It's just unbelievable what's happening to the people of the city of New York that are going through this. And nothing is more anti-American than you can't have a job when you come to America.' Adams stated.

Further adding, 'Every one of us in this room, family members came from somewhere. And the guiding light of this country is to be able to come here and work. We have a population of 84,000 people that we're saying you cannot work. That's anti-American,' Adams added.

Adam's statement comes at a time when official Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics show that there were more than 144,000 migrant encounters at the border in June alone. However, immigration number is down from prior June and from May. This marks the lowest numbers since February 2021 — but numbers still remain high compared to pre-2021 numbers.

