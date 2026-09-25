‘Terrorist country asking me’: Jaishankar fires back at Pakistani reporter's attempts to heckle at UNGA

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday responded sharply to a Pakistani reporter, who attempted to interrupt a press briefing with a question on terrorism, at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Jaishankar and Liberia’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti hold a joint briefing on sidelines of on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, in New York on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

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"A terrorist country is asking me that question," Jaishankar said in response to the Pakistani reporter, who intervened towards the end of the briefing.

Jaishankar is currently in New York, leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the 81st Session of the UNGA.

Reporter interrupts remarks-only briefing

Deep Dive What was Jaishankar's response to the Pakistani reporter's question about terrorism at the UNGA? Jaishankar referred to Pakistan as a 'terrorist country' when responding to the reporter's question during a press briefing at the UN General Assembly. How is India addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism related to Pakistan? India has called on Pakistan to take credible action against cross-border terrorism and has launched operations in response to terrorist attacks, including the Pahalgam terror attack. What actions have India and Liberia proposed to enhance maritime safety and security for seafarers? India and Liberia launched a 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers' to address the safety of seafarers and called for international cooperation against attacks on commercial vessels.

The event had been announced as a remarks-only briefing before it began. However, towards the end, the Pakistani reporter abruptly intervened and sought to raise what was described as a nonsensical question on terrorism, news agency ANI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaishankar was speaking at a press conference with Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia. The briefing was held in connection with the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers. Jaishankar in New York for UN General Assembly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaishankar was speaking at a press conference with Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia. The briefing was held in connection with the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers. Jaishankar in New York for UN General Assembly {{/usCountry}}

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He is scheduled to address the High Level Session on Saturday. During his visit, the External Affairs Minister has taken part in several plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

India’s position on cross-border terrorism

India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to take "credible action" against cross-border terrorism. India launched Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

India’s actions to defend itself against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025 have been recognised by many nations.

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The condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack was also reflected in outcome documents at various multilateral forums, including the UNSC Press Statement issued in April 2025.

India raises concerns over terror financing

India’s efforts over the years have resulted in the listing of several terrorist entities and individuals who find shelter in Pakistan.

India has also repeatedly raised concerns over Pakistan’s shortcomings in preventing financial support to terrorists, leading to continued international scrutiny of terrorist networks operating from its territory.